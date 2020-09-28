new Delhi: The extradition route from Denmark to Kim Dewey, the main accused in the mysterious and notorious Purulia case of illegal arms smuggling in India, may be found. During the summit meeting between India and Denmark, it has been agreed that both sides will resolve the matter through official level talks.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, during the virtual talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Danish Prime Minister Mette Friedrichsen, there was also talk about the extradition of Kim Dewey. After the summit, Joint Secretary (Central Europe) Nita Bhushan said that both sides will try to resolve the matter as soon as possible through dialogue at the official level.

It is important that the main accused in the Purulia arms case in 1995, Niels Hock aka Kim Davy, is a citizen of Denmark. Despite the ongoing efforts for many years, he could not touch India. India first applied for Dewey’s extradition in April 2002. After several attempts, the Danish government agreed in April 2010 to hand it over to India. But Kim petitioned the court against it. Later, the Eastern Danish Court also rejected the extradition appeal filed by the Demonarch government on India’s request.

In June 2014, India again sent a new letter to Denmark with Kim Davy’s extradition. India says that the failure of such a person to transport a large consignment of illegal arms to Indian soil is weakening efforts to prevent terrorism.

Significantly, on December 17, 1995, weapons were dropped from the aircraft in West Bengal’s Purulia district. The next day, people found the boxes in the field full of weapons, which contained around 300 AK 47 and AK 56 rifles, about 15,000 round bullets, 6 rocket launchers, a large number of grenades, pistols and night vision devices. The villagers first hid these weapons in their homes. But later they were recovered after police raid.

On December 21, four days after this sensational case across the country, on the basis of intelligence, the An-26 aircraft going from Thailand to Karachi was taken down while passing over Mumbai as the aircraft was related to the Purulia scandal. Arms agent Peter Bleach and six crew members aboard the plane were arrested. But the mastermind of this weapon scandal, Kim Davy not only escaped from the airport under suspicious conditions but also reached his country Denmark. Later, British citizen Peter Bleach was also released in February 2004 following an apology from the President.

