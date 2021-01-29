The last few weeks have been especially busy in relation to rumors that Rockstar Games is working on GTA VI. Although its existence has not been properly confirmed since the study, it is logical to think that New York offices have been developing a new installment for quite some time, given the time that has elapsed since the last entry in the series.

If a few weeks ago we pointed out that Rockstar had patented a new technology that could appear in the sixth installment of the franchise, now we have been able to observe that a new Rockstar job offer points back to GTA VI.

New Rockstar job offer points back to GTA VI

This new information comes from Reddit, where the image that we can see above has been posted, where Rockstar is looking for a Performance Director for the New York offices. The position would consist of directing real actors for motion capture and video, which means that from the studio they are already working on a new project with a narrative mode in mind.

Therefore, everything seems to indicate that this Rockstar’s new job offer re-targets GTA VI, given that despite the rumors of the possible existence of a new installment of Bully, most indications that have appeared in recent months indicate that the study is already working on the sixth installment of Grand Theft Auto.

Will GTA VI be a multiplayer game? Rockstar’s latest patent might well suggest it

For now, we will have to wait for Rockstar to pronounce on it, but the announcement of the existence of GTA VI seems closer and closer.