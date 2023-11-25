A new roadmap for the National Food Loss Reduction Initiative
In a new step to enhance food security, Her Excellency Maryam bint Mohammed Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, announced last Sunday, November 19, 2023, a new road map for the “National Initiative to Reduce Food Loss and Waste (Nima).” This initiative is an integrated action plan aimed at To reduce food loss in the UAE by 50% by 2030, which is one of the basic pillars of enhancing food security in the UAE. In fact, the UAE’s efforts to enhance its food security represent an important addition to global efforts to eliminate hunger and environmental challenges, the danger of which is exacerbated during the current stage.
The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment is making continuous efforts in this context, in light of its tireless pursuit of achieving sustainable environmental food security. The Ministry adopts a climate neutrality approach, protecting and developing ecosystems, and enhancing food and water security to ensure sustainable development. The announcement of the new roadmap came during the activities of the “Fourth National Dialogue for Food Security,” which was organized by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment in cooperation with the National Initiative to Reduce Food Loss and Waste, under the slogan “A Call for Change: Reducing Food Loss and Waste in the United Arab Emirates.” Through his discussions, he stressed the importance of a common understanding of how the process of preventing food loss and waste plays an important role in achieving food security, sustainable consumption, and circular ecosystems, as well as mitigating climate risks.
This map derives its importance from several basic considerations, the first of which is that it confirms the strong commitment of the UAE to enhancing its food security through work at all levels. Secondly, food waste represents one of the fundamental challenges that must be addressed decisively, not only in the UAE, but in many other countries in the world that suffer from this problem.
In this context, an important fact is pointed out, which is that about a third of the food intended for human consumption is wasted annually around the world, and that all the food produced that is never eaten is sufficient to feed two billion people. Third, highlighting the UAE’s efforts in combating the negative changes caused by climate change. Here it is worth noting that the country had launched earlier this year the “COP28 Program for Food Systems and Agriculture,” which is an ambitious plan to transform global food systems and ensure their long-term sustainability.
The presentation of the new road map for the National Initiative to Reduce Food Loss and Waste (Nima) coincides with the holding of the “COP28” conference, which the UAE will host from November 30 to December 12, which gives it additional importance, as the UAE is examining this conference. As Her Excellency Maryam bint Mohammed Al Muhairi emphasized, how to reduce food waste and the carbon impact of the food provided. To achieve this, the UAE will launch a “Sustainable Catering Strategy” during the conference, which aims to demonstrate the possibility of providing sustainable food and beverages on a large scale.
There is no doubt that achieving the maximum possible benefit from the new road map of the National Initiative to Reduce Food Loss and Waste (Nima) necessarily requires mobilizing the efforts of the government and private sectors, and society as a whole, to change current consumer habits and adopt new, more sustainable habits to achieve the desired goal, in addition to the nature of The situation is about adopting the best practices and policies that must be followed by the institutions and stakeholders, through building capabilities to monitor food waste, and introducing new laws, to enhance the state’s efforts in the field of strengthening the food security system.
*Issued by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research.
