The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai is about to open a new road this month, which will serve 5 projects within the desert areas and reach the Love Lake located in the heart of those areas. The “Emirates Today” lens spotted the road called Seih Al Dahl Street, which extends 11 km long, linking Seih Al Salam Street and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Energy Complex. The street consists of two lanes in each direction, a central island, and 3 roundabouts to facilitate movement in all directions.

The road will be linked with the entrances to Al Qudra Lakes, serving 5 beautiful environmental projects and landmarks located within the desert areas, including Swan Lake, Flamingo Lake, Al Qudra Yoga Center, Al Qudra Oasis and Love Lake.

The implementation of Seih Al Dahl Road comes as a continuation of the development projects implemented by the authority in the past period, which included the Dubai Cycling Track project, with a length of about 23 km, which is linked with the existing bicycle path in the Seih Al Salam area on Al Qudra Street, at the gate of Dubai Cycling Track. The aerial view of Emirates Road, and from there to Latifa Bint Hamdan Street, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street, then to the Al Barari area, all the way to the Nad Al Sheba area.



A new road in Dubai that reaches the Lake of Love#Emirates today pic.twitter.com/GgH2lmYkpZ – Emirates Today (@emaratalyoum) May 2, 2022

According to the Roads and Transport Authority, the project aims to increase the road capacity from 1,800 vehicles currently to 4,000 vehicles in each direction in order to accommodate the continuous growth in traffic volumes, and facilitate the access of residents and visitors to oases on both sides of the road, desert areas and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Energy Complex. .

The authority had implemented a number of development projects in the area, including the development of Seih Al Salam Street, which included the expansion of the street from Al Qudra roundabout near the bicycle restroom to the intersection of Dubai-Al Ain Street, with a length of 21 km, passing through Al Lisaili and Al Marmoom areas, where 9 roundabouts were implemented. In the intersections areas to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and raise the level of traffic safety in those areas.



