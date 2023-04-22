Turkish government data showed that the number of people whose deaths were confirmed after the two devastating earthquakes that struck the country last February rose to 50,782 in Turkey alone.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told CNN: Turk,” today, Saturday, said that among the victims were about 7,300 foreigners.

Two strong earthquakes measuring 7.8 and 7.6 on the Richter scale struck southeastern Turkey and northern Syria on February 6, followed by thousands of aftershocks.

In all, more than 57,000 people have died in the two countries, and more than two million people have been rendered homeless in Turkey alone.

Last week, a storm in Kahramanmaraş destroyed the tents of survivors, killing one person and injuring at least fifty others.