The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said that the death toll from the attack on the Russian city of Belgorod, on Saturday, rose to 18 people, prompting Russia to vow a strong response.

The ministry added, on the Telegram application, that the attack also resulted in 111 wounded.

A previous toll, reported by the Ministry of Emergency Situations and Russian officials, indicated that 14 people were killed and 108 injured in the attack.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed on Saturday that the attack “will not go unpunished,” holding the Ukrainian army responsible for it.

The Ministry of Defense said, on the Telegram application, that “this attack will not go unpunished,” confirming that it had managed to intercept two missiles and “most” of the missiles that were fired at the city.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been “informed” of the attack on the city.

Russian agencies quoted the Russian presidential spokesman as saying, “President Vladimir Putin was informed of the Ukrainian army’s attack on residential areas in Belgorod,” the city near the border.

Russia requested a meeting of the United Nations Security Council to study the attack.

