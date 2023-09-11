A new rise in the death toll and injuries from the Moroccan earthquake

The Moroccan Ministry of the Interior announced today, Monday, a new rise in the death toll from the earthquake that shook Morocco on Friday night.

The ministry said the death toll rose to 2,681 dead and 2,501 injured.

The toll reported by the ministry earlier today, Monday, stated that 2,497 people were killed and 2,476 others were injured.

This comes as efforts continue, for the third day in a row, to rescue the injured and isolated earthquake victims.