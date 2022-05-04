Rezvani may know you best from the armored Tank, but that’s not where it once started for the California company. Rezvani has mainly built armored cars in recent years – some with six wheels, but now it looks like it’s going back to its roots† A new Rezvani Beast arrives and it promises to be a crazy sports car.

The very first Rezvani Beast arrived in 2015 and was based on the Ariel Atom, but with a turbo and a supercharger for a cool 500 hp. Rezvani then decided this was way too tame, and so the 700 horsepower Beast X was unveiled later the same year. In 2018, the Lotus Elise-based Beast Alpha X Blackbird was shown, again with 700 horsepower and this time weighing 975 kilograms.

Rezvani has only released the above teaser so far, but we do know that the new Beast will have a lightweight carbon fiber body and this time a twin-turbo. The engine is somewhere in the middle and the power will be well over 1,000 hp. The price is still unknown, but for $250 you get a spot in the queue. The first copies should appear in 2023.