Google's artificial intelligence changes Bard's name: Gemini arrives





A few days ago Google announced the replacement, or rather the evolution, of its Artificial Intelligence, Bardwith Gemini, an adventurous name that recalls the epic of space travel.

In the Google Italy blog we read:

“Since when we launched Bard last year, people around the world used it to collaborate with AI in a whole new way: to prepare for job interviews, to do the debug of a code, to come up with new ideas for your business or, as we announced last week, for create eye-catching images.

Our mission with Bard has always been to give you direct access to our AI models, and Gemini represents our most capable model family. For this reason, Bard will be simply called Gemini from now on.

You can already test Gemini with our Pro 1.0 model in over 40 languages ​​(including Italian) and in more than 230 countries and territories. And now we offer you two new experiences – Gemini Advanced and a mobile application (currently not available in Italy) – to help you easily collaborate with the best of Google's artificial intelligence.”

But the real news is the launch of “Gemini Advanced” which is an evolution of the beta version of Gemini. But what will be the performances offered?

Google tells us what it will do again:

“Gemini Advanced can support you in various training activities: from creating a study plan to sample quizzes, based on your learning style.

It can help you in more advanced programming scenarios, helping you take an app idea from initial concept to prototype. It can help digital creators or entrepreneurs go from idea to creation by generating fresh content, analyzing recent trends, and exploring better ways to grow their audience.” As you can see, Google aims with this new version to support the most advanced users but the final result will be available to everyone. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, explained that the Ultra 1.0 version:

“the largest model, it is the first to outperform human experts in the MMLU (massive multitask language understanding) test, which uses a combination of 57 topics – including mathematics, physics, history, law, medicine and ethics – to test knowledge and problem-solving skills. Today we are taking a further step forward, introducing Ultra into our products and throughout the world”. In short, the overwhelming advance of Artificial Intelligence continues which promises to bring about a new revolution, after the one that saw the emergence of the Internet. The strategy aimed at by the Seven Sisters of technology concerns cell phones more than computers and this for a very specific reason: their diffusion worldwide Yesterday we talked about the case of Samsung which with the new Galaxy AI S24 model will bring native and generative Artificial Intelligence to as many as 100 million mobile phones. This does not mean that it cannot be integrated with Gemini on the same models, offering performances that were unimaginable to users just a year ago.