Groundbreaking research led by the University of Limerick in the Republic of Ireland has revealed for the first time that the immune system directly links personality to the long-term risk of death.

The results of the new international study, published in the journal Brain, Hever and Immunity, found that the immune system plays a previously unknown role in the link between personality traits and the risk of death in the long term.

“Personality is known to be associated with a long-term risk of death, and this is a frequently repeated finding that has been observed across many international research studies,” said lead investigator Dr. Barrick Ou Solipan from the Department of Psychology and the Institute for Health Research at the University of Limerick in Ireland.

He added, “The crucial question is how do we want to find whether a vital pathway like our immune system might explain why this is happening,” according to what was reported by “Neuroscience News”.

Dr Solipan continued: “Our personality is extremely important throughout our life, from the early stages of our development, to the accumulation of the impact of how we think, feel and act throughout our lives and in the years before our death, and it has become increasingly clear how important personality is to our long-term health and the resulting lifespan. long”.

“People who score low on personality traits for awakening conscience, which is a tendency to be responsible, organized, and able to self-control, may be at a 40% higher risk of death compared to their counterparts who score higher,” he said. What is not clear is how this could happen, and more importantly, which vital pathway may be responsible for this link.

“We found that part of the reason that people who scored higher on the personality trait of conscientiousness lived longer was because of their immune system,” Soliban said.