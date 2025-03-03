A new report rejecting Almeida raises the possible location of the remains of brigadistas in Montecarmelo

The same turning in Montecarmelo, the neighborhood of Fuencarral-El Pardo in which a pit could be located with the bodies of 451 international brigades that fought in the civil war. The perspectives were little flattering after the previous tastings did not yield results. The first did not do it, with a more limited action range so as not to collide with the controversial cleaning canton that the Madrid City Council projects in the area. Nor the subsequent, more ambitious, in which the Ministry of Territorial Policy and Democratic Memory had greater freedom of action.

THE PLOT OF DISCORD: THE CONFLICT WITH ALMENIDA BY THE BRIGADISTAS FOS

However, a finding in the archives of the town offers a ray of hope to the Association of Friends of the International Brigades (Aabi). It has been precisely one of its members, Andrés Chamorro, who has found him after a conscientious investigation. It’s about According to the countryof the plans that detail the expansion of the 1964 Fuencarral cemetery.

The new hypothesis on the table is that, once the bodies were exhumed by Franco in 1941, they ended up being thrown at a trough near the cemetery. From different documents and satellite images, Chamorro and a group of collaborators have shaped a report that they plan to send to the Ministry of Democratic Memory to urge to resume the search.

Although the existence of the trough is no revelation, its exact location was unknown so far. Keep in mind that this small valley is under tons of debris that were progressively deposited in the environment. Putting it on the map is the great achievement of this report signed by Luis González, neighbor of Montecarmelo.

Chamorro and Gonzalez, with the support of an architect close to the NO platform to the canton of Montecarmelo, superimposed the plans with an aerial image of 1945 of the Digital Photo Library of the National Geographic Institute, according to El País. In the space where the vaguada was saw a small triangle -shaped elevation, an ancient channel that was filled and has a depth of about 6 meters, with sufficient space to house the 451 corpid bodies. This geographical accident is shaped like “L” and the base is located a few meters from the cemetery wall. It is here where they consider that the bodies could concentrate.

An act of memory turned into a throwing weapon

The hypothetical new prospects would no longer affect the canton that the Almeida government studies in Montecarmelo. The neighborhood opposition, yes, does not give up. The residents and entities contrary to the project saw in the possible remains an added reason to relocate the installation, but their starting arguments were others.

From the Neighborhood Association of Montecarmelo, they summed up the reasons for their confrontation in conversation with Somos Madrid: “They cannot say that the ideal location for a truck and garbage plant (including amicant), larger than the Plaza Mayor of Madrid (10,000 square meters compared to 9,500), is between three cabbage with 4,200 children from 0 to 18 years. It affects a whole neighborhood with one of the largest infant population rates in the capital (6,000 children). The Law on Protection of Children and Adolescents establishes that minors must develop in a safe and healthy environment. This is not. ” They require transferring the waste deposit and use of cleaning personnel to land farther from their homes, educational centers and restoration premises or supermarkets.

New prick with the Brigadista pit in Montecarmelo and reverse for the neighborhood opposition to the City Council canton



The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, considers for his part that “it is not a matter of continuing indefinitely” the pit “to see if we managed to stop the canton.” This was stated on Monday during the presentation of the Laureus Sports Awards: “We have made the excavations, the Ministry of Territorial Policy and Democratic Memory has also made the appropriate excavations and no rest has been found in that plot,” says Almeida. The councilor insists that “the evidence for now says that there are no human remains and that, therefore, the installation of the cleaning canton can be executed.”