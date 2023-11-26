The bombing of the Arab National Hospital (Baptist) sparked widespread anger, and the Palestinians said it was the result of an Israeli air strike, while Israel said the reason for this was due to a Palestinian missile fired by mistake.

According to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, 471 people were killed in this incident, and Israel doubts this number.

A declassified US intelligence report estimated the death toll “at the low end of the 100 to 300 range.”

Human Rights Watch stated, “The explosion that killed and injured many civilians in the National Arab Hospital in Gaza on October 17 was apparently caused by a rocket-propelled grenade, such as those usually used by Palestinian armed factions.”

She added that the results of her investigation into the explosion were based on a review of photos, videos, satellite images, and interviews with witnesses and experts.

Reuters quoted a Hamas official as saying that the Human Rights Watch report is biased towards Israel and is not “conclusive,” and that all indications point to Israel’s responsibility.

The official added: “Human Rights Watch did not provide any evidence to support its findings, nor witness testimonies, nor any opinion on independent military exports.”

He stated that Hamas has offered Human Rights Watch or any other international investigation committee full cooperation if it is prepared to visit Gaza and conduct a comprehensive investigation.

Emmanuel Nahshon, Deputy Director General for Public Diplomacy at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, criticized the time it took for Human Rights Watch to issue its opinion, and said on the X platform: “More than a month to half-heartedly reach the conclusion that the whole world reached after two days.”

Human Rights Watch explained that reports of 471 people killed and 342 others injured “show an unusually high ratio of dead to wounded” and appear to be “disproportionate” to the apparent damage at the site.

Ida Sawyer, Crisis and Conflict Director at Human Rights Watch, said, “The authorities in Gaza and Israel should publish the evidence they have related to the ammunition remnants and other information regarding the Al-Ahli Hospital explosion to allow for a comprehensive investigation.”

Hospitals were bombed in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, and all hospitals in the northern part of the Strip stopped functioning normally, although they still house some patients who were unable to flee as well as those displaced from their homes.

The Palestinians accuse Israel of targeting hospitals and schools, while Israel says Hamas is using ordinary Gazans as human shields by placing military sites in civilian buildings.