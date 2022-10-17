Not so long ago, Renault drew the beloved 5 again, but as an electric car with plans to go into production next year. And the Renault 4 is also getting a new life. It should come in 2025 and these are the first images. To hide what the exact plans are, Renault gives the new ‘4’ a Trophy jacket.

The Renault 4Ever, as this car likes to be called, will be an electric crossover. We can assume that it will also be available without a shovel, extra wheel and luggage rack on the roof. In Roelofarendsveen, you will not need them any time soon. Nevertheless, the Renault 4Ever Trophy looks very funny with all these accessories.

Why an off-road concept?

Renault concept design boss Sandeep Bhambra says the metallic look you see on the study is “very close to the production car”. He says that the design of the final Renault 4 is in principle already ready. But why hide the production version in an off-road jacket? That is to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Renault 4L Trophy.

The 4L Trophy is an annual humanitarian rally through the desert of Morocco. Only students in Renault 4s are allowed to participate in the rally and the aim is to bring study equipment to schools. Each team has to bring about 50 kilos of school supplies. The thousands of participants deliver about 80 tons of stuff to the schools.

The price of the Renault 4Ever Trophy

In terms of price, the Renault 4Ever Trophy won’t be as cheap as it looks friendly. While you would think it would be below the Renault 5 in price, it is probably more expensive. “The original Renault 4 was very versatile. So will this one. It is a crossover and larger car than the Renault 5. The 5 is a compact city car. People will understand that,” says Bhambra.

According to Bhambra, you don’t have to have the original 4 on your retina to enjoy the new 4Ever: ‘We didn’t make a retro model. It has a retro name and satisfies the same need for versatility and space. There are just some visual nods to the 4, such as the rear, the shape of the third side window, the screen, the front wings and the grille. If you know the 4, you recognize him here too, but if you didn’t know him yet, you still like him.’