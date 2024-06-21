Fishlabs was acquired in 2018 by Embracer Group and was working on a sci-fi Metroidvania as well as a new Red Faction, which was still only in the prototyping stage. Both projects, however, were deleted and some of the developers fired in 2023.

According to a new report shared by Rock, Paper Shotgun, Fishlabs – creator of Galaxy On Fire and Chorus – was working on a new game from Red Faction . However, everything did not end well.

The story behind the new Red Faction

According to the report, Embracer had already shut down the creator of the original Red Faction, Volition, when Fishlabs began working on its own Red Faction. According to Rock, Paper Shotgun, a team at Fishlabs built a “fake trailer” with theUnreal Engine 5 to be presented to publisher Plaion, owned by Embracer, with the hope of creating a game similar to the popular Red Faction: Guerrilla.

An explosion in Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered

Unfortunately, despite the team making several proposals to Plaion, this new Red Faction did not get the green light and in November last year it was deleted. According to sources, Fishlabs studio executives were told to fire almost everyone who wasn’t actively working on an already approved project. As a result, 50 developers were fired.

In April, Embracer announced plans to split into three separate companies: Asmodee Group, Coffee Stain & Friends and Middle-earth Enterprises & Friends. The move came after a brutal restructuring period that saw the layoffs of over a thousand employees, the cancellation of many games and the closure of some studios. Added to this was the sale of companies like Gearbox.