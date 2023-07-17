The following is Hamidti’s speech, after more than 90 days of fighting between the army and the Rapid Support Forces.
- This war has exceeded three months, which has doubled the suffering of our people, especially in Khartoum and Darfur.
- We are working hard with the actors inside and outside to mitigate it as much as possible.
- We thank God Almighty for the great victories achieved by our brave soldiers on the battlefields, the latest of which was the Battle of Bahri on Friday, which embodied meanings of determination and persistence, and victory will always be our ally.
- We vowed to ourselves and our people that we will win for the young men and women, the displaced and the refugees, and that we will remove injustice, nepotism and marginalization from them, and we will not go back from the middle of the road.
-
We will also remain loyal to our covenant with our people and the soil of this country, no matter how enemies fight against us and whatever sacrifices we make. The cause that we defend is linked to the homeland, its future, and whether we are or we are not.
- The choice of peace and stability in the state of freedom, justice and equality is still our choice. Nevertheless, we are ready for the option of war and ready to sacrifice ourselves so that our people can live in dignity and integrity in a country where everyone has equal rights and duties.
- Our commitment to the principles and goals of the glorious revolution, the establishment of democratic civil rule, and the building of a new military institution and a unified civilian army is not a tactic or a maneuver, but rather a trust that we fulfill, and without which we fulfill our lives.
- Our hands will remain white and outstretched to the honorable members of the armed forces, and we will not despair of calling on them to stop fighting, siding with the people’s choice, and working to end the suffering of citizens. Caused by those who hijacked the army’s decision, and plunged the country into a war that they will not win.
- We will not be seduced by any victories, no matter how great they are. Rather, we will advance with courage to accept the option of a comprehensive political solution, in order to address the roots of the historic Sudanese crisis.
- We affirm that there is no return to the former regime and the remnants among us today, and we did not allow them to seize power again to continue humiliating and oppressing our people.
- We will confront the schemes of traffickers in the name of religion, and there is no stability for this country except by uprooting the remnants of the defunct regime from all aspects of life, foremost of which is the armed forces, which must be clean and dedicate themselves to their tasks away from the group of ideology.
- We, in the name of our people, have a duty to apologize to all regional and international institutions and friendly and fraternal countries that have been abused by groups of remnants who have taken over the reins of diplomatic work in the country.
- We will not go back to the era of extremism, terrorism, and hostility with our regional and international environment, which has made our country isolated, due to the diplomatic and economic blockade.
#recording #Hamidti #occasion #months #war
