Brazil recorded 3,650 deaths in one day with the Corona virus, a new record as the epidemic spiraled out of control in Latin America’s largest economy.

Since February, Brazil has witnessed several records in deaths and new infections, as it became the second most affected country after the United States by Covid-19, with more than 300,000 deaths.

On Tuesday, Brazil crossed the threshold of 3,000 deaths in one day, after the daily death rate was 2,400 last week, three times more than it was at the beginning of January.

Several factors led to the increase in the number of deaths, including the lack of respect for social distancing and the emergence of mutated strains believed to be more contagious and deadly.

The most prominent problem is the slow pace of the vaccination campaign in Brazil against the virus, as so far only 5.9 percent of the 212 million Brazilians have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

President Jair Bolsonaro announced this week that he would create a crisis committee to deal with the pandemic.