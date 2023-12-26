Al Dhafra (Al-Ittihad)

The challenges of the second round of the free car show were concluded, which was held at the show ring in Merheb, within the Liwa International Festival 2024, and witnessed a large participation of 193 cars in the various show categories, making it a strong number recorded in Merheb for the first time in this category, and to be one of the New numbers that break the numbers of all previous years.

The impressive number was distributed among the participants over the course of two days, as on the first day, demonstration challenges were held for cars in the Toyota category, and Sultan Yousef Al Hammadi from the Emirates was able to win first place with the most beautiful demonstration, and Mohammed Jumah Al-Dheeb from the Emirates came in second place, and in third place was Saud Rushd. Al Marri from Qatar, and during the same day, in the Nissan category, Mohammed Rashid Al Dhaheri was able to achieve first place, and Mohammed Ahmed Al Awadi came second, and Ahmed Abdullah Al Balushi came third, and in the S Salon category, he won the most beautiful show by Mohammed Jumah Al Dheeb, and Khaled Al Balushi came second, and third. Ali bin Mohammed Al Balushi from Oman.

The second round of the show surpassed the first round, which was held at the beginning of the festival in terms of numbers, as only 160 cars participated in the first round, while 193 cars entered the competition in the second round, giving the days of the free show a stronger and greater excitement for the challenges of the show in the Mareb Circuit.

Mohammed Al-Mashghouni, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Liwa Sports Club, expressed his happiness that the number of participants reached a new record in the freestyle parade, breaking all previous records for participants in this competition. He said: The decision to hold two rounds of the freestyle parade in this edition came due to the great demand of young people to participate. In this sport, we therefore decided to have a second competition within the festival’s activities in order to give more space and opportunity to young people to present their creativity and skills in the show ring.

Al-Mashghouni added: Such competitions are required because they give the participants the opportunity to release their energy within a tight legal framework, and give them the opportunity to compete in the ideal atmosphere for that, thus reducing the risks of the roads that we always see, and unwanted practices. Here at Mareeb, we have provided young people with the opportunity to practice the hobby in A regulated place, offering them every opportunity to discharge energy in a designated arena.

Liwa International Festival 2024 will host, for the first time, the international “Monster Jam” car show competitions, which are the largest category of show cars tomorrow, Wednesday.

“Monster Jam” is an exciting experience with trucks weighing up to five tons entering a series of races and face-to-face competitions on a track designated for such challenges, where it showcases the skills of the contestants, and also challenges the laws of physics by ascending and descending.

The “Monster Jam” challenges will be held over two days, and through the competition, fans will also be given an opportunity to enter the Monster Jam Pit Party event, which is an opportunity to get to know closely the huge vehicles, meet the drivers, welcome them, and obtain sufficient information about how to prepare powerful trucks. To compete.

