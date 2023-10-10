Tenerife does not wake up from its summer nightmare already into autumn. The fire that began on August 15 in the central massif of the island has been reactivated again in the municipalities of Tacoronte, El Sauzal, Santa Úrsula and La Orotava, the El Sauzal municipality, and has led the Government of the Canary Islands to return it this Monday to level 2, just a few days after returning it to level 1. Thus, the Government has proceeded to activate the Military Emergency Unit (UME). This afternoon, ground teams and ten helicopters took part in the extinguishing tasks and carried out discharges in the affected area to try to cool down and contain the advance of the fire. A hundred residents have been evicted.

The president of the Cabildo of Tenerife, Rosa Dávila, has been in charge of reporting on the new state of the flames which, due to the high temperatures and low humidity, are once again gaining strength within the affected area. The nighttime wind gusts, which can reach up to 60 kilometers per hour, are especially worrying. Ten aerial means have been activated to work until light allows, along with ninety ground troops who have been working on the fire all afternoon.

For more than a week, the Canary Islands have been experiencing the tenth heat wave in the month of October since 1975, the year in which the historical series of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) begins. For this Tuesday, the archipelago has decreed risk warnings (yellow ) due to maximum temperatures of up to 35 degrees Celsius on all the islands, except La Palma, according to the State Meteorological Agency.

The fire broke out in the early hours of August 15 in the central massif of the island. Over nine days, it burned 14,700 hectares, about 7.1% of the surface of the largest of the Canary Islands. A week ago, the heat wave and low relative humidity reactivated the flames and caused the evacuation of some 3,000 residents. Unlike August, this time, the flames did affect a home. Altogether, the damage from the year’s catastrophe extends over a perimeter of 90 kilometers across 12 municipalities, figures that made this fire the most damaging of those that have occurred in 2023. The Cabildo has estimated the damage at just over 80 million euros.