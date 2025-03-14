First it was Jana and then Konrad, two storms from a train that has not taken respite. The Intense rains and snowfall They have filled the basins during the last weeks, leaving behind hundreds of incidents related to rivers and floods. This situation, however, is far from Amainar: the forecasts point to that On Monday Laurence It will begin a new train that will raise mercury markedly, but will continue to leave rainfall that could be extended For three more weeks.

Meteored forecasts point out that Konrad will finally end up abandoning the peninsula between Sunday and Monday. However, a deep vaguada will take off on the Azores on the last day of the weekend to bring A new storm.

This will begin with the baptized as Borrasca Laurence this Monday and will give way to a more temperate mass of air that, according to the forecasts, will leave, again, again, generalized rainfall Around the whole country. However, unlike what happened in recent days, A thermal ascent I could raise the mercury of the thermometers.

More rains and winds

The worst part will be for Andalusia, where they could register Strong rains accompanied by storms. In some points of Cádiz, Huelva and the western central system the accumulated could be up to 100 liters per square meter in 24 hours.

The showers, in addition, could be accompanied by winds on the Andalusian coast or central system, with gusts that could reach 70 kilometers per hour. The Snow dimensionson the other hand, they will rise again to 1,700 or 2,000 meters, which could leave them thawed in mountain systems.





This cold air mass will not be the only one of next week, but the trough will leave several associates, so during Tuesday and Wednesday the trend will be similar. For the last week of March and first of April, Spain would continue under the influence of Atlantic storms, so Precipitation would continue In much of the country, according to the State Meteorology Agency (Aemet). However, there is great uncertainty about this prognosis, so it will be necessary to observe how it evolves.