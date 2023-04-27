Thursday, April 27, 2023, 00:39

















They are united by the desire to tell truthfully, transparently and accurately informative what happens in their environment. Students from schools and institutes in the Region of Murcia got into the shoes of great journalists for a month to write news, complemented with multimedia resources such as photo galleries and videos, and layout them on the website of ‘My Digital Newspaper’. This veteran school contest yesterday delivered the prizes to the four winning teams of its XII edition, in which 328 groups of between four and six student members and tutored by a teacher from 60 educational centers participated.

In this call, a total of 1,700 students in the sixth year of Primary, ESO, first year of Baccalaureate and Vocational Training produced more than 4,200 pieces of information, with more than 400 videos and photo galleries. The contents dealt with the themes proposed by the newspaper LA VERDAD, such as sustainability, recycling, democracy, ‘fake news’ and gastronomy, among others.

In a commemorative act moderated by the journalist Paula Rodríguez and held at the newspaper’s facilities, which this year celebrates its 120th anniversary, the four winning groups, accompanied by their tutors and representatives of the management teams of the centers, attended the delivery of their well-deserved awards – each member and tutor received theirs.

In the category of ‘Best digital edition of 3rd and 4th ESO, Baccalaureate and FP’, the girls from ‘Express News’, from the Cruz de Piedra school in Jumilla, won Xiaomi electric scooters; the ‘6ºB CEIP Belén’ team, from the Nuestra Señora de Belén school in Murcia, won Mi Go hoverboards (they assure that they will donate the prizes to an NGO), for ‘Best digital edition of 6th grade, 1st and 2nd ESO’; from the IES Felipe VI in Yecla, the group ‘La esencia objetiva’ collected SPC Gravity tablets, within the category of ‘Best news’, and for ‘Best video’, the students of ‘Te lo contamos’, from the IES Vicente Medina in Archena, obtained Woxter Scriba 195 ebooks.

Identify veracity



“You have done an excellent job”, the director of LA VERDAD, Alberto Aguirre de Cárcer, thanked the award-winning students, during the opening speech of the meeting, in which he took advantage of their intervention to recommend that, now that they have mastered the journalistic criteria , are able to distinguish the truthful information from the manipulated. «The right to information is a fundamental pillar of democracies; where there is no professional media, there is less public life, participation, cohesion and common goals”, he explained, stressing that “facts are sacred and opinions are free”.

The journalist also valued the figure of the hundred teachers who tutored the participating groups in this XII edition: «Without them, this project would not be possible; Thank you for helping us get it going.”

The winners

‘Best digital edition of 3rd and 4th ESO, Baccalaureate and FP’

. ‘Express News’, from the Cruz de Piedra school in Jumilla, with the Minister of Education, Víctor Marín.

‘Best digital edition of 6th grade, 1st and 2nd ESO’.

‘6º B CEIP Belén’, from Ntra. Sra. de Belén de Murcia, with the director of El Corte Inglés in the Region, Santiago Sánchez (2d).



‘Best news’.

The group ‘The objective essence’, from the IES Felipe VI in Yecla, with the business director of LA VERDAD, Carlos López Portland (2d).

‘Best video’.

The ‘Te lo contamos’ team, from the IES Vicente Medina de Archena, together with the head of Services and Machinery at Lhicarsa, David González.

For his part, the Minister of Education, Vocational Training and Employment, Víctor Marín, put the finishing touch to the act, congratulating the work carried out by the 328 teams registered in ‘Mi Periódico Digital’, an educational project that «not only recognizes talent and creativity of the students, but also the work of their tutors». He applauded the potential of the school contest, which he described as “valuable, interesting and enriching”, as a bulwark to strengthen soft skills, such as teamwork or digital and linguistic skills, “which are necessary for our and your future”.

Marín, during his speech, stressed the importance of journalism in society, since it awakens critical thinking, the need for transparency and accountability. “It is a guarantor of the rule of law and democracy, and among all of us we have to learn to value it,” he claimed, adding that “it is always practiced with objectivity, transparency and ethics.”

The XII edition of ‘Mi Periódico Digital’ is organized by LA VERDAD and the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia, sponsored by Grupo Fuertes, the Regional Assembly, Lhicarsa and El Corte Inglés.