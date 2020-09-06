A brand new “Puu-Käpylä” is being constructed within the northwest nook of Helsinki – the house of Regina and Sven Saksakulmi can also be a machine tuned to save lots of vitality

Wooden development continues to be low in Finland. Helsinki’s Honkasuo will change into a contemporary metropolis village, whose homes are constructed of wooden and the place vitality is skimped.

Right here is one thing particular.

We stand in the course of a residential space the place lengthy, variegated homes meander in arches like butterfly larvae. The eyes are teeming with lime and grass inexperienced, yellow and pink, purple and pink, darkish and lightweight blue, turquoise, orange, grey and black.

Helsinki’s Honkasuo is sort of colourful, no less than by Finnish requirements. Whenever you take a better take a look at the buildings, discover that every one of them, together with the Condo Buildings, are picket.

On one of many balconies of the homes benefit from the final days of summer time Regina and Sven Saksakulm. Josephcat boils on its ft begging for scratches. The trio, who moved from Võhma, Estonia, to Finland three years in the past, discovered a pleasing house within the newly accomplished Sato picket house constructing.

The homes are colourful in Honkasuo’s new residential space in Helsinki.­

New, the district nonetheless underneath development north of Malminkartano is a major picket home development website. When accomplished by the center of the 2020s, it can change into an city village of picket homes, the fashionable Puu-Käpylä.

The picket home space, which consists of indifferent, terraced and house buildings, is a mix of ecologically sustainable low-energy development, industrial timber development and trendy conventional development.

The house of the German Corners, for instance, is in Helsinki’s first passive picket house constructing. It consumes considerably much less heating vitality than an strange home. It has environment friendly warmth restoration and air heating within the residences. Conventional radiators usually are not required.

The residences are geared up with water-saving furnishings, and the general public areas are illuminated by motion-sensing LEDs. The electrical energy wanted by the residential property is collected by photo voltaic panels that shine on the roof.

Honkasuo has the primary passive-level picket house buildings in Helsinki. The advanced consists of 4 house buildings and two terraced homes.­

Picket Condo buildings are nonetheless uncommon in Finland, though the development of contemporary picket house buildings is taken into account to have already begun within the late Nineties, ie greater than 20 years in the past.

Professor of structure specializing within the development of picket house buildings Markku Karjalainen The College of Tampere says that there are at present 102 no less than two-storey picket house buildings in Finland and about 3,000 residences in them.

“That is a negligible quantity if you happen to suppose that Finland has historically constructed 15,000–20,000 new house buildings a yr and within the final couple of years as much as 35,000.”

However now the curve factors upwards, although not very sharply. In keeping with Karjalainen, an estimated 10,000 new picket house buildings might be coming to Finland over the following ten years. In comparison with concrete development, the quantity continues to be very small.

Honkasuo homes characterize industrial picket development and trendy conventional development.­

Wooden development has additionally been included in authorities applications. The intention is to double using wooden in development throughout the present authorities.

We need to promote using wooden, as a result of it is without doubt one of the methods wherein Finland can intention for its aim of turning into a carbon-neutral nation by 2035.

From an environmental perspective, picket buildings have many benefits: they sequester carbon and act as carbon shops. The usage of wooden additionally reduces the carbon footprint throughout development and the life cycle of a constructing, which is important.

Honkasuo consists of indifferent, terraced and house buildings, all of that are picket.­

The most recent Research on the advantages of wooden development are the Metropolis of Helsinki’s Growing Condo Constructing venture. It in contrast the time spent on design and development, the carbon footprint of the buildings and resident satisfaction in a picket and concrete house constructing within the King’s Palace of Helsinki in 2018–2020.

In keeping with the outcomes, emissions of constructing supplies had been 20 % decrease in a picket house constructing than in a concrete constructing. When vitality consumption over a hundred-year life cycle was taken into consideration, emissions from a timber-framed house constructing had been six per cent decrease.

Design was 30 % quicker in a concrete home, whereas development was 33 % quicker in a picket home. Residents had been equally happy at each websites.

Wooden development additionally of curiosity to giant landlords. Along with Honkasuo, Finland’s third largest landlord Sato has a second picket house constructing in Kivistö, Vantaa, and a 3rd is deliberate in Mellunkylä, Helsinki.

The most recent would change into the corporate’s largest, 112-apartment picket house constructing. There are 58 residences within the picket house buildings in Honkasuo and 107 in Kivisto.

All are primarily based on the identical structural answer, ie giant picket components constructed on the manufacturing facility, that are assembled on website underneath the climate safety that rises with the body.

Sato is now gathering expertise from picket house buildings, on the idea of which it makes selections about its future tasks.

“When it comes to construction and body, the picket homes act like concrete body constructions. There may be extra dwelling within the picket homes and there have been cracks, ”says the director liable for venture planning and implementation. Arto Aalto Satosta.

In keeping with him, concrete development to date is supported by much less expertise in wooden development, cheaper value stage, extra commonplace body structural options, easier implementation and longer upkeep intervals of the facade.

Saton Kojam, which competes with the corporate, is constructing three picket house buildings in Nöykkiönlaakso, Espoo, primarily based on the idea of house components. Finland ‘s second largest landlord estimates that the 74 – house venture might be accomplished by the top of 2021.

Finland’s largest landlord, the residences within the metropolis of Helsinki (Heka), has the biggest variety of picket homes, as many as 200. Nevertheless, most of them are outdated homes in Puu-Vallila and Puu-Käpylä, which date from the early twentieth century.

Hekka has trendy picket house buildings accomplished within the 2010s in Pukinmäki and the Jätkäsaari Wooden Metropolis block. They’ve a complete of about 150 residences.

Wooden Metropolis picket house buildings got here to gentle just a few years in the past when it turned clear throughout the development section that there was moisture and microbial progress on the joints of the picket components. No climate safety was used throughout development.

Sven Saksakulm performs the synthesizer with headphones on his ears in order that the neighbors of the picket house constructing usually are not disturbed.­

Honkasuo the solar has already turned behind the home and it now not shines immediately on the balcony of the German Corners.

Sven Saksakulm places the headphones on his ears and begins typing his synthesizer in the lounge. He makes his personal music, impressed by the Eighties.

“That is my solution to loosen up.”

“ “I nonetheless bear in mind the scent that was ready right here. It was the odor of contemporary wooden. ”

The couple wished a picket home primarily for the sake of wholesome indoor air but additionally for environmental causes. Beforehand, they lived in a prefabricated home with poor air. Regina Saksakulm suffered from sleep issues and cough. No extra troubles are simply recollections.

“The picket home was created for man,” says Sven Saksakulm.

“I nonetheless bear in mind the scent that was ready right here. It was the odor of contemporary wooden. Now we’re used to it in order that we now not odor. ”

Regina Saksakulm enjoys a picket house constructing, Joosep’s cat moved from Estonia.­

Of wooden The German corners within the house usually are not seen, apart from the balcony on the partitions and flooring and on the ceiling of the toilet. The house is just not actually totally different from a conventional house constructing, because the wooden is hidden behind the plasterboard.

Wooden could be discovered within the stairwell as an alternative, and it additionally smells. The sturdy staircase is manufactured from stable wooden cross-glued. Principally the home is constructed of home softwood.

The residents suppose that the sound insulation is ample, and the lives of the neighbors usually are not disturbed by the plasterboard partitions with picket frames.

“Generally there may be music, however we are able to additionally thank good, quiet neighbors.”