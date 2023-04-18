And sources in the Grievances Committee of the Egyptian Football Association confirmed that the player had been suspended for 12 matches and fined one million Egyptian pounds, due to the incident of his chants with Al-Ahly fans after the last summit match against Zamalek in the league, which Al-Ahmar decided in his favor by three goals.

Al-Ahly is preparing to reject the penalties imposed on its player, but it is waiting for the official statement from the Egyptian Football Association to take a strong reaction that may amount to boycotting the federation championships, according to what was confirmed by a source to “Sky News Arabia”.

The source, who asked not to be named, added, “The club’s management is waiting for any decision from the federation to officially announce the punishment of Kahraba, and at that time strong decisions will be issued to reject the punishment.”

Kahraba succeeded in convincing his Swiss coach, Marcel Koller, to get a place in the starting line-up, as he became the team’s top scorer in all tournaments during the last period, but the suspension decision threatens him to move away again from the stadiums.

Continuing crises

Kahraba used to be a hero for many crises in Egyptian football recently, the most important of which was his transfer from Zamalek to Al-Ahly, passing through the Portuguese club Alavish, a crisis that turned into a case in the International Federation of Football (FIFA) and brought the player huge financial penalties and suspension .

• FIFA imposed more than one penalty on Kahraba, the latest of which was a 6-month suspension and a fine of $2.5 million in favor of Zamalek, with interest added to the amount with every delay in payment.

• The summit matches were marred by great tension on the part of the Al-Ahly striker, as his first appearance against his old team in the UAE Super Cup in February 2020 was the beginning of a new crisis, which ended with a decision by the Football Association to stop Kahraba until the end of the season due to post-match clashes with his former colleagues in Zamalek.

• The penalties imposed on the player previously affected him in Zamalek, after disagreements with the club’s president, Mortada Mansour, which led to his freezing, suspension, and the imposition of financial fines on him more than once.

• The beginning of Kahraba’s period with Al-Ahly saw more penalties, some of which amounted to the largest fine in the club’s history, as the director of football, Sayed Abdel Hafeez, imposed a fine of one million Egyptian pounds on the player, deducted from his salary with the team.

• After Al-Ahly and Zamalek’s last match in the league, Kahraba got involved in celebrations with the fans after he scored a goal in his team’s 3-0 win, so Zamalek filed an official complaint documented in a video of the Disciplinary Committee containing a chant that was considered offensive, while the player denied that he intended to offend the white club.

• In an interview with him on the prank program “Ramez Never End”, Kahraba said about the famous video incident for the first time: “I did not mean to offend the Zamalek club in that cheer, all I meant was that my contract was valid,” indicating that his departure from Zamalek was not Flee as the club officially accuses him.

• Mahmoud Kahraba refuses to comment on the new suspension decision that threatens his appearance in the Egyptian Super Championship against Zamalek, scheduled for Abu Dhabi at the beginning of next May, waiting for strong moves from his club’s management to protect him.