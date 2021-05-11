In 2019, Palliative Care Specialist Dr. Richard Leiter met a patient and the man’s wife in the intensive care unit at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

The patient, in his 70s, had heart disease and kidney problems.

But he had been living at home and was reasonably well Until sepsis, a life-threatening bloodstream infection, sent him to the ER.

He had already been on a ventilator for several days and required drugs to prevent his blood pressure from plummeting.

Now, “his kidneys were no longer working and he was not waking up at all,” recalls Leiter, adding: “We were very concerned that he would not go to i survivedr “.

When the renal palliative care team – which includes a nurse and social worker, as well as a consulting nephrologist – met with the man’s wife to discuss treatment, they proposed what is known as a trial of limited duration, in which life-sustaining treatment continues for a period agreed to see how the patient responds.

Leiter explained that the team could test the continuous dialysis, which could do what man’s kidneys could no longer: flush toxins and fluids from his body so he could regain consciousness.

But “we weren’t sure dialysis would help,” Leiter recalls telling him.

The team he was not optimistic.

In addition, continuous dialysis involves the implantation of a large catheter in the neck, a invasive procedure which adds to the uncomfortable measures that the patient was already enduring.

His wife reported that he valued her independence and her mental awareness.

If the man was dying, dialysis could simply prolong his suffering; If I survived, I could stay severely affected.

She understood the risks, Leiter recalled.

“He told me: ‘I share your concern, but I need to know that I have tried ‘“.

She agreed to put him on dialysis 24 hours a day for three days.

If her husband’s blood pressure stabilized and he woke up, the team would continue the treatment.

But if he was still unconscious, Leiter explained to the woman, that indicated he was unlikely her husband to wake up.

In that case, the team would keep the patient comfortable while the devices and drugs were removed from vital support.

Although there is little data on how often intensive care clinicians suggest a trial of limited duration, “it is gaining followers as a way of relating to patients and families in ICUs, “said Dr. Douglas White, who directs the Critical Illness Ethics and Decision-Making Program at the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh.

This approach may get a boost from a study conducted at three large Los Angeles hospitals and recently published in JAMA Internal Medicine.

The researchers trained ICU staff members, including about 50 physicians, to use trials of limited duration when meeting with family members who made decisions for patients who were undergoing treatment. too sick to direct your own attention.

“The typical situation is that the medical team is pessimistic,” said Dr. James A. Tulsky, a hospice physician at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston and co-author of an editorial accompanying the study.

“The patients are very sick and the team is concerned that the chances of survival, with any type of disease acceptable quality of life for the patient, they are very low, “he said.

“However, the family maintains the hope for something to change. There may be much conflict around this “.

A time-limited trial – whether or not that precise term is used by ICU staff – incorporates several key elements.

The medical team asks family members about what what does the patient care, including medical endeavors that you would accept or reject.

If doctors propose a treatment, such as a ventilator to help a patient breathe or a device to help a faltering heart, they explain not only the potential benefits but also the drawbacks.

“These interventions are potentially painful, lack dignity and are tremendously burdensome“says Tulsky.

Often, you have to sedate ICU patients not to try to remove uncomfortable breathing tubes and catheters.

The team and the family agree on a certain time to test the treatment, which can be 24 to 48 hours or a few days, depending on the therapy and the patient’s condition.

The staff then trace the concrete markers which will show if the patient is improving.

You may be able to breathe with less ventilator support, or receive encouraging blood test results, or regain consciousness.

You will then be able to leave the ICU to receive the usual hospital care.

“We want to be able to say that we’ve given him enough time to see how he’s going to do,” said Dr. Dong Chang, a critical care specialist at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and lead author of the study.

“The only one that we do not want is to continue indefinitely“, He said.

When patients don’t meet specified goals, he added, “that’s usually a sign that they will not improve: they will perish or end up in a state they would not want. “

In that case, the family may opt for less aggressive treatment or for comfort care.

The Los Angeles study, which included about 200 ICU patients with a mean age of 64 years, demonstrated what a difference this approach can make.

Half of the participants were treated before hospitals adopted the trials of limited duration; the researchers compared their results with those of treated patients after such trials became standard practice.

At first, 60% of patients formally met with the family to weigh decisions.

After hospitals introduced trials of limited duration, almost 96% of families had formal meetings, and these took place much earlier, one day after the patient’s admission, instead of five days.

Sessions were much more likely to include discussions about the patient’s values ​​and preferences and about the risks and benefits of treatment.

The average length of stay dropped by one day, a significant change.

Most importantly, the proportion of patients who stayed for weeks in the ICU dropped dramatically, perhaps because fewer received invasive treatments Y more had do-not-resuscitate orders.

However, the mortality rate was practically the same -and high, almost 60% – in both groups.

“We were reassured to know that we weren’t pushing family members to uncomfortable situations, pushing them to cut back on treatments for someone who would have survived, “Chang said.

The treatment trials match what many patients say to their doctors, White said: “They say things like: ‘If you can get me out of this quickly, of course. long term‘”.

Difficult decisions

Rehearsals can also help families who are faced with crushing decisions, and who often suffer guilt and doubts after the stay of your loved ones in an ICU.

“People are very human in the way they react to shocking bad news,” White said. “It can take time to sink in“.

Treatment trials provide that time and offer a third option– a middle ground between authorizing all possible aggressive procedures or suspending life support measures.

For families, Chang said, “participating in these conversations, seeing how the treatment unfolds before you, can be an encouragement.

‘Now I see what the doctors see. I understand why they think it’s not going well. ‘

In an ICU where no one suggests such a strategy, family members themselves may ask: Can we do a limited-time trial, if there is something that you think can help?

“The staff would understand what it means, and I think they would respond positively,” Leiter said.

His patient at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, even on continuous dialysis, never woke up, Leiter recalled: “When three days passed, his wife said, ‘Enough. Let’s do what we can to make him die in peace.’

She and her children gathered while the team supplied her with pain relievers and removed the tubes and machinery.

While keeping vigil, the man died within hours.

