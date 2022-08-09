The Sharjah Charity Society laid the foundation stone for the Al-Barakah Mosque in the Al-Mawrada 2 area in Sharjah, in coordination and cooperation with the Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah, and in the presence of the Acting Head of the Institutional Services Sector in the Society, Dr. Ali Muhammad Al-Salami. The Deputy Director of the Department of Islamic Affairs in Al-Dhaid, Salem Al-Mansoori, attended from the Department of Islamic Affairs.