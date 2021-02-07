Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Al-Sharqiya Channel from Kalba, affiliated to the Sharjah Radio and Television Authority, opens its doors to its viewers during the month of February, with a new and integrated program that includes a diversity of content, through which it addresses the various groups of society and sheds light on many important axes such as heritage, community, youth, development and health issues.

Development .. the process of building and developing the eastern region

The list of programs includes two works from the joint channel’s productions, the first titled “Development”, which sheds light on the development projects that were established in the Eastern Province, and sheds light on the most important achievements that have been launched, as personalities belonging to a number of government agencies and departments will be hosted to talk about a set of development projects Every Friday at 7 pm, and repeated Saturday 4:15 pm and 5:15 am.

Lameh Shabab .. The Aesthetics of the Eastern Region by Its People

In a youth media window that opens to introduce the aesthetics of the most prominent places in the eastern region, the channel presents the entertainment program “Lama Shabab”, which introduces and promotes the most important places in the eastern region, accompanied by Omar Ahmed, who hosts in each episode guests who share the beauty and splendor of the place. Every Friday at 6 pm, and repeated Saturday is 11:30 at night, and 7 in the morning.

Barter … the journey of life

The local and Arab public will be on a date with the heritage program “Al-Maqyed”, which previously defined places of “Al-Maqid”, specifically in the city of Kalba, and “Muqied” means summer trips that the Emiratis invented in the past to move from hot to cold places, where he will take the program presented by the doctor. Saeed Al-Hadid, his viewers, and in separate episodes to talk through a tour that narrates the biography of the place, the stories of its residents at that time, the reasons that led them to choose it, and other events that are presented over the course of 17 separate episodes, every Tuesday at 7 pm, and it is repeated Wednesday at 5:15 am and again 4:15 pm.

“A fishing trip” .. tales of the eastern coast of the country

The channel broadcasts its entertainment program specialized in the field of fishing, “A Fishing Trip”, during which (Abu Omar) cruises with specialized fishermen, to introduce viewers on each of his trips about a new mission to search for a specific type of fish and ways to catch them on a path that crosses the eastern coast of the country and the Gulf. Oman, which has a rich fish wealth, its boat sets off every Friday at 7:15 pm, and it repeats at dawn on Saturday at 5:30, and 2:30 in the afternoon.

Another group of co-production programs such as “In Their Eyes” provides the distinguished media space known as the Eastern Region and its aesthetics through paintings created by a number of painters, in addition to the “First Cooking” program that provides recipes and popular dishes that were famous in the past and is known for their components and methods Their industry.

diversity

The channel presents a full range of various programs and also broadcasts the third part of the heritage program “On the Seefa”, which focuses on marine culture and the most important details of living at that time, hosting a number of personalities who lived during that period to tell live testimonies about the region’s history and heritage.

Between the past and the present

The public will be on a date with developmental, youth and social programs, including the new program “Moulha”, which sheds light on the achievements of women in the Eastern Region, and the second part of the health program “Live healthy”, which provides its followers with a set of advice about a healthy and balanced life that contributes to changing bad old habits. In addition to presenting some quick recipes, while the channel will take its followers to an ancient and original past in the program “Memories Remain”, which is a women’s session for the elderly, talking about memories and aesthetics of the past.

Pages from history

The channel, as usual, appears every day through the Eastern Sabah program, which discusses many topics and issues of concern to all segments of society. It also introduces viewers to the most prominent traditional folk meals through the “Kashta” program, to open after it a “page of history” the work that meets its viewers to introduce them to the history of the eastern region, Down to the “Evening Talk” program, which deals with social and youth issues, hosting a number of successful and influential personalities.

And for those interested in the language of Dhad, its sciences and knowledge, the channel presents the third part of its program “The tip of the iceberg”, which defines the uniqueness and importance of the Arabic language and the most influential figures, and opens for its followers to get to know its proper learning, at the same time the channel presents the literary program “Riwaq” that reviews the history of Arabic literature and poetry And the world hosts an elite of Emirati writers and poets.