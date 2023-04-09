Finally, the United Arab Emirates University has launched a new academic program, which is the Master of Arts in English at the Department of Languages ​​and Literature at the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, with the start of the new academic year 2023-2024, to support graduates in the labor market.

The Head of the Department of Languages ​​and Literature, Dr. Moza Obaid Al-Tunaiji, stated that the program is in line with the requirements and needs of the labor market, which require high language skills in English communication that raise the professional and functional level of the participants of this program in their different work environment and add to their skills and linguistic balance.

She added, “The program aims to develop and enhance students’ skills in several aspects, including speaking, reading and writing, in addition to expanding their skills in critical and creative thinking, text analysis and evaluation.”

The new program also offers courses in literature, theater, and cinema, where graduates of the program can work, for example, in the education sector, film production, acting and directing, journalism, publishing institutions, and others.

She stated that the program is in line with the university’s vision, which is to provide undergraduate and postgraduate education in accordance with the highest international standards, and to participate in BF

High with society and the world, in order to spread knowledge and enhance research capabilities and competencies in the country as a leading university in the field of scientific research.

Al-Tunaiji explained, “The program is not limited to developing students’ language and cognitive skills, but also contributes to preparing a promising generation capable of carrying the flag of this country, and making a quantum leap in the performance indicators of the various institutions and employers in the country.”

The requirements of the Master of Arts in English language program are designed for students to be able to complete within four semesters, as enrollment in this program is open to both male and female students, and applications will begin to be accepted during the period from 1-30 April 2023, with studies beginning next August. , according to the academic calendar at UAEU.

Also, admission to the program is open to full- or part-time students, according to the nature of their work.