The Ministry of Justice announced that in support of the efforts of the United Arab Emirates in confronting economic crime and money laundering crimes, the Ministry, through the Judicial Training Institute, has developed a new qualification to confront economic crime and money laundering, to provide the judicial and legal sector in the country with qualified national cadres specialized in this type of crime. This is done by enrolling them in specialized training programs to obtain professional accreditation in accordance with the standards set by the National Qualifications Center.

The National Qualifications Center approved a new sub-qualification in confronting economic crimes and money laundering according to the national qualifications system, with the aim of providing members of the Economic Crimes Prosecution with the necessary knowledge and competencies to build their capabilities and qualify them on what economic crimes are and how to investigate them, including crimes of customs evasion, tax evasion, money laundering and terrorist financing crimes. and related offences.

The Ministry of Justice stated that members of the Economic Crimes Prosecution will be provided with the necessary knowledge and job characteristics to perform their duties, within an approved program of (7) credit hours, i.e. (105) actual hours.

She stressed that the introduction of the qualification to confront economic crime and money laundering is of high importance at the local and international levels, as the development and improvement of the capabilities of prosecutors in the field of confronting crime and money laundering will contribute to raising the financial and monetary stability index, so that members of the Public Prosecution office will study the reports received from enforcement agencies. The law and the regulatory authorities, analyze it, and determine the required investigation procedures according to the nature of the crime.

She indicated that the development of the new qualification comes in response to the requirements of the judicial sector and coincides with the creation of federal prosecution offices specialized in economic crimes and money laundering. The development of the qualification came in fulfillment of the requirements of the national action plan approved by the National Committee for Combating Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Financing of Illegal Organizations, and the Federal Public Prosecution’s Operational Plan to Combat Money Laundering, and this resulted in the development of an approved professional qualification.

The Ministry of Justice affirmed its keenness, through the Judicial Training Institute, to complete the accreditation of professional qualifications from the National Qualifications Center, with the aim of achieving a qualitative leap in training and education, achieving knowledge sustainability, developing institutional capabilities and capabilities, developing human cadres, enhancing the ability to use modern technologies, and developing services that Meets customers’ expectations.