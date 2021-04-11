Since mid-March, Russia has introduced a new procedure for working with labor migrants. This is reported by Izvestia with reference to a source in the Ministry of Labor.

The key change is the declarative procedure for attracting foreign workers. Now it will be possible to invite labor migrants from abroad only upon a specific request, for a specific project.

Also, the requirements for those companies that are going to hire foreign workers have become stricter: now, for this, it is necessary to have a staff of 250 people and an annual income of over 2 billion rubles.

All this, according to the relevant ministry, will make it possible to whitewash the labor market and ensure that guest workers are attracted based on the real need for their labor force – that is, to make sure that Russian citizens do not compete with them for jobs.

On April 8, the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, said that the number of foreign workers in Russia had dropped dramatically in the past year and that they are currently insufficient for breakthroughs in economic development. Thus, he answered the question whether the Kremlin does not notice the growing discontent of Russians with newcomers.