After the acquisition of the majority of the capital by Pierer Mobility, Mv Agusta has appointed the new board of directors and the new president in the person of Hubert Trunkenpolz, while his deputy will be Timur Sardarov.

Luca Martin takes on the role of deputy CEO and general manager, Filippo Bassoli takes on the role of marketing director and managing director, Barbara Kenedi is confirmed as chief alliance officer, Victor Sigl and Ratmir Sardarov hold the role of non-executive directors.

With headquarters in Schiranna di Varese, MV Agusta was founded in 1945 as a joint stock company and was transformed seven years later into a joint stock company. In 1992 it was acquired by Cagiva di Schiranna, rebranding in the following years from the Harley-Davidson group to Cagiva itself. In 2019 Timur Sardarov took over the Company, becoming not only the majority shareholder, but also its president and CEO. Since this month, KTM AG has been the majority shareholder; hence the change of positions in the management of the company.