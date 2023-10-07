“On October 14, an annular solar eclipse will occur,” Frank Hogrebets said on the X platform.

He added: “I emphasize that the full moon or new moon, or the eclipse itself, does not lead to major earthquakes.”

He concluded by saying: “Critical interplanetary geometry is required for such earthquakes to occur.”

The Dutch seismologist explained that he will provide more details about this in an upcoming video.

Hogrebetz had previously warned of the possibility of devastating earthquakes, most notably the earthquake that struck Turkey on February 6, which left more than 50,000 dead and tens of thousands injured, as he expected this to happen 3 days ago.

On the other hand, scientists insist that it is absolutely impossible to predict the occurrence of earthquakes and earthquakes.