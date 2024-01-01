Weather Agency: Another powerful earthquake occurred in Ishikawa, Japan

A new powerful earthquake occurred in Ishikawa. About this on Monday, January 1, reports Japan's main meteorological agency.

According to the agency, the magnitude of the earthquake is estimated at 4.6. It is also clarified that the force of the shocks was about three points on the Japanese scale.

Moreover, shortly before this, seismologists recorded another powerful earthquake in Ishikawa. At the same time, the force of the tremors reached 7 points on the Japanese scale.

On January 1, a series of powerful earthquakes occurred in western Japan. Several strong tremors were recorded, occurring almost simultaneously.

The Japan Meteorological Agency estimated their magnitude at 5.7, 6.1 and 7.4. In Osaka, Kyoto and Tokyo there was vibration after the tremors. High-speed trains have been suspended in western Japan. About 32.5 thousand houses were left without electricity. Later, strong waves were also recorded in the area of ​​​​Toyama and Wajima Island, part of Ishikawa Prefecture.