The Scottish Football Association reported this morning that Billy Gilmour, the 20-year-old who Steve Clarke called the “future of the national team” the other day, has tested positive for coronavirus. The player, who made his debut in a big game against England last Friday at Wembley, was called to lead his team for the momentous match against Croatia in which Scotland will be in a final phase of a major tournament for the first time in their story.

“The Scottish Football Federation can confirm that Billy Gilmour has tested positive for Covid-19. In keeping with the rules set by the England Department of Public Health, Billy will quarantine for the next ten days, which will make him miss tomorrow’s game against Croatia in Hampden ”, reported the agency through a statement.

After a good debut against the pross, the illusion had been triggered in Scotland around the young talent of Chelsea, and, although the coach, Steve Clarke, tried to divert attention in the post-match before the barrage of questions about him, he did not could avoid pointing out how the “Future of Scottish football”.