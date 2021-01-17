The authorities of the state of Victoria confirmed this Sunday that the training with a view to the next Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year, were delayed after a third person who traveled on a charter with tennis players and coaches from Los Angeles to Melbourne tested positive for coronavirus.

The Covid-19 quarantine commissioner, Emma cassar, said the person, a member of a team, tested positive, after a crew member and a coach also tested positive.

For his part, Canadian coach Sylvain Bruneau, coach of 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, revealed that he was the person who tested positive upon arrival on another charter flight that departed from Abu Dhabi. All four had tested negative before taking off.

Cassar said the 125 people on board the two flights were considered close contacts and will have to be confined for two weeks. Among them, 47 players – Argentines Guido Pella and Juan Ignacio Londero were isolated – who can now only train in their hotel rooms for the Melbourne Grand Slam that begins on February 8.

Among those players is German Angelique Kerber, a former Australian Open champion, who tweeted on Saturday that she was aboard the flight from Abu Dhabi.

All players were already required to undergo a two-week quarantine upon arrival in Australia, but had been granted an exemption to practice for several hours a day on the complex’s courts. However, Cassar explained that the permit was delayed “because several test results have not yet been received.”

He also warned that some of the quarantined players risked fines of up to AU $ 20,000, citing the example of a player who opened his hotel door to speak to someone in the hallway.

Cassa, on the other hand, stated that all the people who needed to travel to Australia for the tournament have already arrived in Melbourne.

On Sunday, Bruneau was “saddened and sorry” for the impact of his positive test for coronavirus at the Australian Open.

In a statement shared by Tennis Canada, the coach said he “followed all safety protocols and procedures” and explained that he tested negative within 72 hours of boarding his flight in Abu Dhabi. “I have no idea how I could have contracted the virus,” he lamented.

