The new position of adviser on educational work will be introduced in ten regions of Russia from March 2021, said Minister of Education Sergei Kravtsov. His words are reported by Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

Employees in this position are entitled to a bonus of 15 thousand rubles. According to Kravtsov, such specialists will provide significant support to teachers and those involved in organizing education.

New employees will organize educational work, as well as establish interaction between educational organizations and public children’s organizations within the framework of schools.

Earlier, Tatyana Kupriyanova, deputy chairman of the All-Russian Education Trade Union, said that it was decided to change salaries for Russian teachers. She stressed that the salary of teachers should be guaranteed to be 70 percent of the average salary in the region, and the minimum wages and salaries of workers in the form of basic ones should receive the status of federal guarantees.