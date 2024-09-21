A recent Bloomberg article focused on Xbox and in particular on the situation of the division’s new president Microsoft, Sarah Bondalso mentioning the possibilities related to the next generationwhich could see a new portable xbox among the possible planned choices.

In the same article that revealed that Xbox Game Pass costs Microsoft a lot every year, especially when it comes to third-party deals to get their titles into the catalog, there was also an interesting bit about gaming hardware, with confirmation that the company’s current plan is for a next-gen console to arrive after the Xbox Series X|S.

In fact, Sarah Bond had previously reported that there will be a new Xbox in the next generation and which will also represent a major technological evolution in this area, to silence the rumors that Microsoft might withdraw from console production, considering the less than stellar results achieved so far by the Xbox Series X and Series S, so the confirmation of a next Xbox is not exactly news.