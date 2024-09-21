A recent Bloomberg article focused on Xbox and in particular on the situation of the division’s new president Microsoft, Sarah Bondalso mentioning the possibilities related to the next generationwhich could see a new portable xbox among the possible planned choices.
In the same article that revealed that Xbox Game Pass costs Microsoft a lot every year, especially when it comes to third-party deals to get their titles into the catalog, there was also an interesting bit about gaming hardware, with confirmation that the company’s current plan is for a next-gen console to arrive after the Xbox Series X|S.
In fact, Sarah Bond had previously reported that there will be a new Xbox in the next generation and which will also represent a major technological evolution in this area, to silence the rumors that Microsoft might withdraw from console production, considering the less than stellar results achieved so far by the Xbox Series X and Series S, so the confirmation of a next Xbox is not exactly news.
A portable Xbox could open up new gamers
What is interesting, however, is a certain insistence on the idea of a portable Xbox, which is not confirmed or specifically named by Bond, but which seems to be taken into consideration with a certain insistence.
It seems that Phil Spencer asked Bond to think of a “more diverse” approach to hardware of the future as far as Xbox is concerned, and clearly the idea of a portable console is one of the first that would come to mind, in a situation like that.
Phil Spencer himself has never hidden his fascination with portable devices, speaking often and expressing great admiration for the idea of a portable or hybrid console, and this seems to be a reflection of what is happening inside Xbox.
For Bond, a portable console could be a solution to bring an Xbox-centric experience into his everyday lives. users of the futureperhaps those who do not yet have established habits on the classic model: “I want people to think that no matter who you are, you can come to Xbox and find a game,” Bond said in the article, speaking of a device that can also be dedicated to new types of audiences.
