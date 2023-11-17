The results of the survey were published by the Maariv newspaper in cooperation with the Lazar Research Center.

When the participants were asked who is better to head the government, Netanyahu or the war cabinet minister, Benny Gantz, the results were as follows:

Benny Gantz 50%.

Netanyahu only 29%.

21% answered that they did not know.

The poll showed that the Likud Party, led by Netanyahu, declined to 17 seats in the Knesset (Parliament), after it had 18 seats in the last elections.

In contrast, Gantz’s party won 42 seats in the poll, a record number since its formation.

Netanyahu’s heirs in Likud

Our correspondent says that the question about who is best suited to inherit Netanyahu as leader of the Likud carried a surprise, as it showed that the former head of the Mossad, Yossi Cohen, was the most likely to have the best chance over the rest, as he outperformed the current Defense Minister, Yoav Galant, by a factor of two, as he won only 12%. .

He adds that this explains Netanyahu’s coup against Cohen in the last week, especially after he kept him out of prisoner exchange negotiations with Hamas.

He stated that this is not strange for Netanyahu, who is accustomed to eliminating any prominent figure in the Likud Party who competes with him for his leadership.

The opposition will come to power

Our correspondent in Jerusalem says that according to the poll, the opposition will become the ruling coalition in Israel with a majority of more than 70 seats, out of the 120 seats that make up Parliament.

The poll also said that the government coalition parties lost the votes needed to secure the majority needed to form the government, as they won 42 seats, after controlling 64 seats in the last elections.

It has become almost inevitable that Netanyahu’s political future ended after the sudden and unprecedented attack launched by Hamas last October 7, and the subsequent devastating Israeli war on the poor and besieged Gaza Strip.

Many hold Netanyahu responsible for Hamas’ failure.

But voices rose to dismiss Netanyahu, even in light of the fighting

A few days ago, the opposition leader, Yair Lapid, called in a surprising move to dismiss Netanyahu and get rid of him without going to elections and during the war.

He proposed a new prime minister headed by someone from within the Likud Party.