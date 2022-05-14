Despite the temporary closures that occurred during the various states of emergency due to the COVID-19here is finally back positive news from Japan. The Pokémon Company has indeed announced plans to open a new one Pokémon Center to Okinawa for this August.

It will be located at theAEON MALL Okinawa Rycomand will replace the Pokémon Store located in the same location. Inside we will find a beautiful statue depicting Pikachu And Arcanine.

Obviously, the sale of exclusive and commemorative merchandise is already planned for the Pokémon Center from Okinawabut more information on these items will be revealed soon.

