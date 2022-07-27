Three years after its first temporary opening a London (which we also attended) the chain of official stores Pokémon Center is about to return to the English capital. On the occasion of the Pokémon World Championships 2022 toExCel Londona new pop-up store will open from 18 to 21 Augustpromising to be the largest Pokémon Center ever to open for an official tournament.

In addition to the merchandise that can also be found in Japan, this special Pokémon Center will be able to count on exclusive merchandise linked to the World Championships that can only be purchased on this occasion. To be able to visit the shop it is possible book your visit online or show up on the day of opening and register your presence in the virtual queue of visitors. More details on how to book have been shared by Pokémon UK.

The Pokémon Center Pop-Up Store is coming to the Pokémon World Championships at ExCeL London from August 17–21! 👀 The store features exclusive merch, photo opportunities, themed areas, advance timeslot reservations and a virtual queuing system for walk-ups. pic.twitter.com/2jSyWnkSub – Pokémon UK (@PokemonNewsUK) July 27, 2022

What is a Pokémon Center? Unlike what is seen in the games in the series, this is no place to heal your fighting pets. It is a famous chain of stores born in Japan where you can find official Pokémon merchandise that cannot be found in any other store in the world: from pelicas to key rings, from clothing to toys, from modeling to absurdly unmissable products. Each Pokémon Center is represented by a different mascot, for example the one in London is a Pikachu dressed as an English gentleman. Inside the store opened in 2019 it was possible to preview a demo of Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shieldnot yet available on Nintendo Switch.

