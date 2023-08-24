If there’s anything I know about Pokemon, is that no play on words can be taken too far. This time, we are getting a new version of the Pokemon inspired by poltergeists, Polteageist. This new Pokemon is called Poltchageist and resembles a haunted matcha kettle.

Poltchageist will be presented as part of the first installment of the DLC of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The new adventure is called “Hidden Treasure of Area Zero” and is divided into two parts: “The Teal Mask” and “Indigo Disk“. The first part of the DLC is scheduled to be released on September 13.

“The Teal Mask” will take place in a region called Kitakami, which is inspired by traditional Japanese culture. True to this theme, the cinematic trailer shows that Poltchageist lurks in the neglected tea pot of a strict tea master who passed away. Its design resembles a small ceramic tea container that has been repaired after breaking. It also has a face painted on it and is holding a tea spoon. You can see the official art of him below. Poltchageist It is a plant/ghost type. According to the official description, “he settles in old houses where he is sometimes known to repair broken objects.” Poltchageist is inspired by another Pokemon called Polteageistwhat is a Pokemon ghost-type featured in pokemon sword and shield.

Trainers will be able to catch Poltchageist and more when “Hidden Treasure of Area Zero” launches on September 13.

Via: Polygon