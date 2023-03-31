His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today launched a new poetry masterpiece entitled “Congratulations”.

His Highness published the poem on his official account on the social networking site “Instagram”, in which he congratulated the honorable sheikhs who inherited His Excellency and are the hope of the country in a march full of effort, diligence and giving.

The poem says:

Congratulations to the good sheikhs

It is upon them, after my Lord, to rely

His Excellency has two heirs and gainers

Supreme leaders and the hope of this country

Generation succeeds generation after time

And the march continues diligently

Bukhaled landed on his right arm

Khaled and his trust dependently

And put the one on my side that is on the saddle to help

Yes, Mansour, who made more effort

And his choice of two is judged by Naibin

Hazaa had Tahnoon Rad with him

Constellation Knights, their metal is precious

With chivalry they guard the union

And we are all the soldiers of the homeland to protect it

Behind Boukhaled us for glory led

Leader of the cauldron, you have followers

Your wisdom guides the country to the path of righteousness