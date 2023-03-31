His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today launched a new poetry masterpiece entitled “Congratulations”.
His Highness published the poem on his official account on the social networking site “Instagram”, in which he congratulated the honorable sheikhs who inherited His Excellency and are the hope of the country in a march full of effort, diligence and giving.
The poem says:
Congratulations to the good sheikhs
It is upon them, after my Lord, to rely
His Excellency has two heirs and gainers
Supreme leaders and the hope of this country
Generation succeeds generation after time
And the march continues diligently
Bukhaled landed on his right arm
Khaled and his trust dependently
And put the one on my side that is on the saddle to help
Yes, Mansour, who made more effort
And his choice of two is judged by Naibin
Hazaa had Tahnoon Rad with him
Constellation Knights, their metal is precious
With chivalry they guard the union
And we are all the soldiers of the homeland to protect it
Behind Boukhaled us for glory led
Leader of the cauldron, you have followers
Your wisdom guides the country to the path of righteousness
