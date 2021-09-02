The event will take place on September 9 and will last 40 minutes

Sony today announced a new PlayStation Showcase intended to show news about the future of PS5, the next-generation console from the Japanese manufacturer. Will take place this next September 9 at 10:00 PM (peninsular time) and during 40 minutes we can see some of his next releases.

Of course, from PlayStation they do not specify which games we will see, as is logical to keep the surprises. What they do clarify is that “there will be no news about the new generation of PlayStation VR”, but at the same time they promise that we will see “a lot of awesome games for PS5, from companies big and small. “

PlayStation only clarifies that there will be no news about the new PS VRLogically, it is inevitable to think that we will receive material from two of the most anticipated games on PS5. On the one hand, Horizon Forbidden West, whose delay until 2022 has recently been confirmed, and on the other, a first gameplay of God of War 2, which will also arrive next year following the adventures of Kratos and Atreus through Norse mythology.

From PlayStation they also say that the Showcase will include news, both from PlayStation Studios and some of the most imaginative developers in the industry, with games that will arrive both next year and later. The event can be followed on the YouTube and Twitch channels of PlayStation and from 3DJuegos we will follow it in detail to bring you the main news.

More about: PS5, PlayStaiton 5, PlayStation and Sony.