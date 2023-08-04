The newspaper said that Al-Hilal, who signed Ruben Neves and Kalidou Coulibaly from Wolverhampton and Chelsea, respectively, is moving forward towards annexing Denny.

And the “Daily Mail” indicated that the French full-back is unlikely to be among coach Unai Emery’s main options in the next football season.

And the newspaper had previously said last July that Aston Villa was open to offers that could be made for its player, Denny.

According to the British newspaper, Al-Hilal is competing with some clubs wishing to include the former Everton player, led by Italian champions Napoli.