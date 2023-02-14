It seems that the old demand that in Sinaloa we have a new Planning Law, where the legal bases are established to elaborate a prospective and long-term planning, which contemplates among the necessary instruments to follow up on its goals, the formation of an autonomous body that guarantees the participation of the different sectors of society.

And it is that in sinaloa we have one Planning Law completely outdated, The same that dates from 1987 and to which various additions or reforms have been made, more as a response to the circumstantial or conjunctural, than to a progressive vision.

In fact, I remember how the State Governor himself, Dr. Ruben Rocha Moya, in a meeting in his office when he served as Coordinator of Advisers to the former governor Jesus Aguilar Padilla (QEPD), in an informal chat on various topics, commented on the urgent need to promote a new planning framework in the entity, so that both the State Government and the municipalities could put aside the orthodox and short-term scheme that has always been followed in the preparation of general and sectoral plans.

It is perhaps because of this background that today, already with a Dr. Rocha as Governor, I see the possibility that the issuance of a new one on this matter will finally materialize. And one of the indications that make it very feasible, in addition of course to the knowledge and conviction of the state president on the subject, is the agreement reached in the last plenary session of CODESIN, where the priority of promoting the creation of one new Planning Law.

Let us remember that despite the fact that this important public-private organization has been confined to investment promotion and economic development tasks, its powers go far beyond that, also having, as a collegiate body, the obligation to propose and help so that the development of the entity occurs precisely within a framework of comprehensiveness, social inclusion and long-term vision.

In fact, in the State Congress there are seven reform initiatives that propose to repeal the Current Planning Law, and issue a new legal framework that allows the state government to develop and implement a long-term strategic planning scheme, which would be operated by a public body created expressly for said task.

Thus, within the framework of this whole process, there are two elements that it is fair to recognize; The first is that this issue is a necessity recognized by the Governor himself, long before it even had the media relevance it has today, and the reform initiatives mentioned above were presented. Secondly, there is the dynamism that since his arrival at the CODESIN has printed the Mr. Juan Ernesto Millán Pietsch, who is a very prepared, committed person, and who knows well the strengths and weaknesses of Sinaloa, qualities that he is demonstrating in his new responsibility,

Considering the aforementioned, we can conclude that the conditions are right to carry out this long-awaited goal (a new Planning Law), since said initiative is even contemplated in the legislative program announced for the next regular session of the Congress of State.

In addition, there is the fact that the Governor of the State not only knows and recognizes the relevance of the issue, but also has all the political elements to move it forward. In addition to this, we also have a much more participatory civil society and great local and regional strengths that can allow us to give continuity to the development of our entity over the years.