The scandalous monument to Alenka from the city of Novovoronezh found a new place in Voronezh. Told about this on his page in Facebook businessman Evgeny Khamin.

“Alenka in Voronezh. Without leaving, I returned. In the fight. Auction. “Other cities” wanted to take ours from us. Alenka. We, residents of Voronezh, do not give up ours. Moreover, Alenok, ”wrote the entrepreneur. According to him, the monument can be seen in the City Park “Grad” in the Ramon district.

Earlier it was reported that the monument to Alenka was sold at an auction for 2.6 million rubles. The initial price of the lot was one million rubles. The last offer came two hours after the start of the auction.

The monument was opened on the 250th anniversary of the village of Novaya Alenovka on December 18, 2020. According to the legend, the girl-walker Alenka found a picturesque place by the stream and invited people there, who founded a settlement here.

However, residents of the city criticized the art object because of its frightening face and disproportionate size – Alyonka was nicknamed the monument to “Russian death”. Local residents asked to remove Alenka, as she allegedly dishonors their hometown. The administration promised to install a new sculpture – “beautiful and pretty”.

Fast delivery of news – in the “Feed of the day” in Telegram