An article for the newspaper “The Guardian” discussed the phenomenon of the “pandemic brain”, which affected us all, lost our mental energy, and the possibility of the brain returning to its accurate work again.

“It’s going to take some time to recover from,” says Mike Yassa, director of the Irvine Center for Neurobiology of Learning and Memory.

“The hidden and frustrating mental deterioration that many of us have experienced over the course of the pandemic, or as this phenomenon has come to be known as pandemic brain,” he added.

It is now known that stress and anxiety can be dangerous to our physical health, especially when experienced for a long period of time.

Prolonged exposure to cortisol, the body’s primary stress hormone, increases the risk of heart disease, sleep disturbances, and even mood disorders such as anxiety and depression.”

The newspaper emphasized that cognition is also affected. Chronic stress has been scientifically linked to killing brain cells and even reducing the size of the prefrontal cortex, the part of your brain responsible for memory, focus and learning.

And in the first weeks and months of the coronavirus lockdown, people started noticing a sudden inability to focus, remember things, and keep track of tasks.

Yassa emphasized that the epidemic was not just a stressful event. It was a collection of many simultaneous stressors, some of them life-threatening, that were exacerbated by disruptions in our physical activity, circadian rhythms, and routines, stretching over several months.

But Yasa stresses that we are “on the road to recovery”, although that will not happen immediately.

Barbara Sahakian, Professor of Clinical Neuropsychology at the University of Cambridge, is working in partnership with Fudan University researchers to assess the effects of social isolation and loneliness on people’s brains during the pandemic. She says the effects, across multiple areas of the brain, are “profound”.

“We’ve seen changes in volume in the temporal regions of the brain in people who are socially isolated,” Sahakian says. This effect is seriously detrimental to the processes we rely on to interact with others and with the world around us.