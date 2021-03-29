In July 1996 I was in Paris for sentimental reasons that today are touching and embarrassing. To these was unexpectedly added a sporting motif that became a milestone in my life. The Tour to City of Light, in the edition that he lost Indurain. Or that they robbed him. It was a sunny Sunday in the most beautiful and romantic city. I screamed like a madman in love thanking him for past joys, it seemed much more important to be present in his defeat than to celebrate his triumphs. I remember he looked at me, although the latter may not have happened. The best nostalgias are the invented ones. I would also lose the first reason for that trip later, overnight, as if it had never been real. I did not know how to celebrate that defeat.

The Barça It had taken me these last years to watch their matches as I went that day to the Elysian Fields, with melancholy loyalty, thanking for magical times that were not coming back. The perfume ran out, as I said Echávarri of Induráin. The best generation had passed by, the best triumphs, we had wasted due to managerial incompetence the best years of the best in history, in which Barça should have swept. He did not do it wrong, because the IFFHS has declared the Catalans the best team of the 2011-2020 decade, but the imposition of white, an imperialist account of the primacy of the Champions Above all else, it overshadowed domestic regularity.

Well, just as I returned to Paris with other people and in other stations, enjoying or suffering with new companies, the illusion in my eyes as a spectator of the future of the Blaugrana has returned. A few talented young people, exciting homegrown players and revived veterans, a serious and sincere coach, the love of our life who was going to leave but stayed, the return of the Cruyffista spirit at the helm of the club. Spring remains, storms will come, allergies, but the perfume of a new summer begins to be appreciated.