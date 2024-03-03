The Court of First Instance in Dubai issued a second ruling against the owner of an establishment that circumvented the Emiratisation decision in the “Nafis” program and punished him with a fine of 100,000 dirhams for his involvement in the fictitious Emiratisation, according to the Public Prosecution in Dubai, which charged him with charges including using two work permits for a purpose other than the purpose for which they were issued.

The First Public Prosecutor, Head of the Naturalization and Residency Prosecution in Dubai, Counselor Dr. Ali Humaid bin Khatam, said that the fine is varied according to the number of workers against whom the violation was committed, and they are two female national employees whom he employed shamly without enabling them to work.

He stressed that the Public Prosecution in Dubai will not be lenient towards companies that collude or prove negligent in adhering to the decisions of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation regarding Emiratisation rates in the private sector.

He added that citizens registered in the “Nafis” program must truly benefit from the system by being present at the workplace and performing the duties of their assigned jobs, and in the event of a violation of this by the establishments in which they work, they must go to the concerned authority, which is the Ministry of Human Resources, to report the violation. Practices that violate regulations and policies.