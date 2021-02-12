Since its launch, The Medium has been hugely successful within the gamer community, and a new patch of The Medium is now available on Xbox Series X and S. With inventive camera perspectives, interesting gameplay, and haunting atmosphere and music, there’s lots of things players can love about The Medium. Although, as with any major release, some players have found some technical flaws with the game. But Bloober Team has fixed most of these.

The new patch for The Medium numerous fixes to improve the gaming experience, after the previous patch generated some problems in its performance. The studio has certainly come a long way since the launch of Layers of Fear and with The Medium serving as a beautiful example of what the studio is capable of, it’s fair to say there’s a lot more to come.

This is the first 18 minutes of The Medium on Xbox Series X

Of the titles Bloober Team has released so far, this The Medium is definitely the most ambitious project of the study to date. Being developed solely for next-gen technology has allowed the development team to experiment wildly, but as is the case with projects as large as this one, there are often some accidental growing pains that slip away in the form of bugs and glitches. The The Medium’s new patch fixes these issues.

The numerous fixes made by The Medium’s new patch will help future players, as well as those who encountered these issues prior to the patch release. Is good know that Bloober Team has remained responsive to the gaming community with The Medium.

This is the list of fixes included in the new patch for The Medium:

Performance optimizations throughout the game

Game bugs removed in various places

Known game bugs removed

Community reported game bugs have also been removed.

Graphics bug fixes throughout the game.

Improved camera settings and functionality

Scene lighting fixes in various places

Fixes for reported crash issues loading saves

Enhanced interactions with in-game characters and events throughout the game.

Ray tracing optimizations throughout the game

Game sound fixes