Dubai (Union)

The General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Dubai Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, represented by the Maritime Agent Office for Wooden Ships, with the aim of promoting transformation and economic growth in the Emirate of Dubai and upgrading its position as a regional center for trade.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, and Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs on behalf of Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, President of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, in the presence of Brigadier General Hussein Ibrahim, Assistant Director General of the Institutional Support Sector. And Brigadier General Salah Al Qamzi, Assistant Director General of the Sea and Land Ports Sector, and a number of officials from both parties.

The memorandum provided for strengthening joint cooperation, by activating the first phase of electronic connectivity with the shipping agent and the concerned partners, to regulate the movement of entry and exit of sailors and crews of wooden ships coming to the Emirate of Dubai through the ports of Hamriyah and Shindagha, in addition to strengthening cooperation in the field of developing services provided according to standards Integrated global.

Major General Mohamed Ahmed Al-Marri, Director General of the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, said, “Signing the memorandum comes within the efforts of (Dubai Residence) aimed at strengthening cooperation between government agencies and institutions, and in line with the Dubai government’s vision to make Dubai the smartest, most efficient and integrated city in the world. ».

He pointed to the importance of linking government services, continuing to implement the Dubai strategy for paperless transactions, supporting the Dubai government’s approach to smart transformation, and reducing the number of dealers in service delivery centers.

Stressing that this link will contribute to facilitating the procedures for issuing entry permits and visas to the state for members of the maritime crew, in accordance with the regulations and procedures in force in the state.

For his part, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, said, “Signing the memorandum constitutes an important step in the foundation’s efforts to facilitate and enhance the economic transformation in Dubai, through processes, regulations and innovative solutions that contribute to ensuring sustainable commercial activities, in line with With government trends ».