The Technology, Energy and Mineral Resources Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council, during its meeting held today “remotely”, chaired by the Chairman of the Committee, Muhammad Issa Al-Kashf, reviewed a parliamentary study on the issue of government policy in the matter of artificial intelligence.

The study dealt with the concept and strategy of artificial intelligence, the readiness of the infrastructure for artificial intelligence applications and the necessary legislation to activate these technologies, and the impact of artificial intelligence on improving the standard of living of citizens and the quality of services provided. Challenges and proposals related to the field of artificial intelligence and its applications were also reviewed.

The meeting was attended by the committee’s rapporteur, Maryam Majid bin Thaniah, and committee members Saeed Rashid Al-Abedi and Youssef Abdullah Al-Batran.